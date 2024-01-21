How close is Apple to manufacturing waterproof iPhone; Latest patent throws light on the issue

Apple might be already working on ways to manufacture waterproof iPhone and the latest patent throws light on that. According to the latest patent that was awarded to the manufacturer in last week, we are sure that the iPhones in the future can be used underwater. The devices are also expected to be some amount of waterproof too. Apple might be working on both software and hardware front in order to make the device worthy to be used underwater.

Currently, the iPhone is considered water-resistant and does have the tag of an IP68 rating on it. However, the device is far from being waterproof. The device does not cover water damage in the warranty. This means that it is not advisable to carry the device while in a shower or during a swim. This is because water under pressure can seep into the device and this might break the warranty coverage of the device.

For those who are unknown, the Apple iPhone 15 series is water-resistant up to 6 meters and as long as 30 minutes. However, if Apple manages to make an iPhone that can survive every encounter with water, it might offer a water damage warranty too. In the new patent that Apple was awarded last week, it is titled “Underwater User Interface” and is more inclined to adjust the iOS while iPhone is underwater. Apple has pointed out that the iOS can become “cumbersome and inefficient” while being underwater.

This new patent seems exciting as Apple might be working on a special UI for iOS that will make its use underwater easier. It is also believed that the device will be having an equally updated waterproof hardware. However, we are not sure when Apple will be making the waterproof iPhone ready and launch it in the market. We are assuming that the price of the waterproof iPhone will be quite premium as compared to the regular iPhones.

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded the patent to Apple and the U.S. patent number is US 11,875,021.