Motorola G32 price drops to Rs 10,999 with 35 per cent discount on Flipkart, Get it now

We have brought a good deal for those who are looking for an affordable smartphone. If you are comfortable with a Motorola phone then this deal might be of interest to you.

The Mineral gray colour variant of the Motorola G32 smartphone (4GB RAM and 64GB storage) is being offered with massive discounts on Flipkart. The smartphone is also available with the exchange offer option which brings the phone’s price down below Rs 7,000.

In addition, there are various bank offers which can further cut down the cost of the device.

The Motorola G32 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Ultra-wide display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 4GB RAM.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, paired with a 8MP shooter, and a 2MP sensor. It carries a 16MP front shooter to capture selfies and make video calls.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is available in Mineral Gray, Rose Gold, Satin Maroon, Satin Silver colour options.

Are you interested? Check the deal here.

Motorola G32 Discount offer on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently offering the Motorola G32 smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 10,999 with 35 percent off. The phone was launched with a cost of Rs 16,999.

You can further cut down the cost of the device by opting for the exchange deal that offers up to Rs 10,450 off on the cost of the phone. You just need to trade-in your old device to get the exchange discount. However, remember that the exchange value of your old device will depend entirely on it’s condition and model. You should also check if the exchange offer is available in your location or not.

Cutomers can also get bank offers including 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and get extra Rs 6000 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon).