Motorola Edge 50 Pro to launch in India on April 3, Check design, key specification and other details

Motorola India is all set to launch World’s 1st AI-Powered Pro-Grade Camera phone Motorola Edge 50 Pro on April 3rd. The smartphone company confirmed the launch of the phone which will be equipped with AI-backed features and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Confirming the launch, Motorola India took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “Introducing #MotorolaEdge50Pro World’s 1st AI-Powered Pro-Grade Camera phone with, 1.5K 144 Hz True Colours Curved Display. Launching 3rd April @Flipkart, http://motorola.in and all leading retail stores. #IntelligenceMeetsArt.”

As per official reports, Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in at least three colour options – black, purple, and a third cream and grey patterned option. The device will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 Colour Gamut, and SGS-certified blue light protection.

The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. An earlier leak suggested that the phone may come with 12GB of RAM. Motorola Edge 50 Pro will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The smart device’s display and camera are also claimed to be Pantone Validated which is said to offer users a realistic colour experience alongside showing accurate skin tones. Motorola Edge 50 Pro have a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. It will be accompanied with triple rear camera system of the handset, and an LED flash unit.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to feature an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor. For security, the phone will carry an in-display fingerprint sensor.