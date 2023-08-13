Motorola Edge 40 Neo specifications leaked, Check key specs of the device

Motorola Edge 40 Neo might hit the Indian market very soon and the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online. Currently, the Motorola Edge 40 series consists of the Edge 40 and the Edge 40 Pro. The Neo version of the smartphone is expected to be the base variant of the smartphone upon its release in India.

According to latest leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the smartphone seems promising when it comes to its specs. The leak mentions that, the smartphone offers 6.55-inch display along with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display will be pOLED and will offer water protection of IP68. Speaking about the processor of the device we get a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC. The battery on the device is 5000mAh while the RAM is 12GB. We get storage of 256GB on the device. In terms of OS we will get Android 13 out of the box.

When it comes to camera specs, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will offer 50MP main camera along with a secondary camera of 13MP. The selfie camera on the device is 32MP.

Speaking about price of the smartphone, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be offered at €399 (approx ₹36,350).

We are anticipating to hear the specification of the smartphone from Motorola (officially) anytime soon.