Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Special Edition launched in Viva Magenta Color in India

Motorola has launched a special edition of the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in India in a very attractive Viva Magenta colour. The was introduced back in September of last year. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset and has a 50MP primary camera.

Check the price and specification, and the other details of the smartphone below.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta Color

The company has tagged the new special edition Viva Magenta color of the Edge 30 Fusion as the Pantone Color of 2023. It has been selected based on global trends and themes. The device carries a vegan leather back panel that also has the Pantone branding. Other than this, the design remains the same as the original model.

Apart from the Viva Magenta colour, the Edge 30 Fusion is available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colors.

Price

The new Viva Magenta Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in India is set at Rs 42,999, which is the same as the original model. However, the company is currently offering it at an introductory price of Rs 39,999, starting January 12 via Flipkart, the company’s official website, and Reliance Digital stores.

Customers can also get an additional instant cashback of Rs 3,500 on the use of an IndusInd bank credit card and Jio benefits worth Rs 7,699.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta Color specs

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion carries similar specifications as the one launched previously. It runs Android 12 and comes with the same 6.55-inch curved pOLED display. The screen has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. As mentioned above. it has a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has an IP52 rating for water proof.

For photography, the device is fitted with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a depth sensor. The phone also features a 32MP selfie shooter with autofocus at the front. The Edge 30 Fusion packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth version 5.2, Moto Strongbox, NFC, 5G, Dolby Atmos and dual stereo speakers.