Moto G8 Power Lite with 5000mAh battery in India for Rs 8,999

New Delhi: Motorala on Thursday launched Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone with 5,000mAh battery and triple rear cameras for Rs 8,999 in India.

The device will be available in two colour options, namely royal blue, arctic blue and will go on sale starting May 29 via Flipkart.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, 269ppi pixel density and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

The device comes with 64GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

The smartphone houses triple-camera setup with a combination of 16MP primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2MP with f/2.4 aperture.

There is an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front.

Other features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, Fingerprint scanner, splash resistance, GPS + GLONASS and micro USB port.