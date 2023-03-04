Moto G73 to launch in India on March 10, offers MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor

Motorola is all set to launch its latest smartphone-Moto G73 in India on March 10. The smartphone has been already launched in the European market and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. We expect that the smartphone will cost less than Rs 20,000 in the Indian market. Some of the important features that the smartphone packs are MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor, 5000mAh battery and 50MP camera.

We have listed down the features of the device below in detail.

Important Features

The smartphone offers 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel that offers an aspect ratio of 20:9. The refresh rate of the Moto G73 is 120Hz

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 processor along with up to 8GB of RAM. The storage of the device goes up to 1TB through a microSD card. Users get a 256GB of onboard storage and offers Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone offers My UX skin on top.

When it comes to camera, the device offers a 50 MP primary sensor and a 8MP ultrawide lens. The 8MP lens cam also be used for macro shots. A 16MP front camera is placed in the punch hole cut out.

Some key features include Dolby Atmos Audio, water repellent design, 5000mAh battery, 30W fast charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The weight of the smartphone is 181 grams while the thickness is 8.29mm. The smartphone will be available in white and blue colours.

The smartphone was launched at €250 (roughly Rs 22,250) for the 4GB/ 128GB variant.