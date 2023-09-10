Microsoft and Paige join hands to develop world’s largest cancer fighting AI model

In recent news, tech giant Microsoft has partnered with Paige, a digital pathology leader to develop the world’s largest image-based AI model which can fight cancer.

Paige, known for its end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI, has already created the foundation model by using over one billion images from about a million pathology slides covering several cancer types.

The AI model being created by Microsoft and Paige will have numerous parameters, which will offer unparalleled critical cancer analysis. This model will serve as the foundation for cutting-edge clinical applications in oncology and pathology.

The AI model will have the capability to identify both common and rare cancers which are difficult to diagnose.

Paige’s next step involves incorporating up to four million digitized microscopic slides from various cancer types from the clinical data archive. The advanced supercomputing by Microsoft will facilitate the model’s large scale training with the vision of deploying it worldwide.

The collaboration hold significant potential as Paige’s technology is already helping doctors and physicians in providing better cancer care through AI support. The partnership offers and promises higher accuracy and innovative capabilities in oncology. This will subsequently provide a deeper insight into cancer pathology.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Paige is sure to unleash the full potential of AI in advancing healthcare to improve lives.