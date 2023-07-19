Meta and Microsoft’s Llama 2 open-sourced for commercial use

In a ground breaking collaboration, Meta and Microsoft have joined forces to initiate an approach in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) models, with a specific focus on generative AI technology. This collaboration aims to utilize the maximum potential of AI, opening a wide range of opportunities to creators.

Recognizing the transformative power of AI, Meta has developed their cutting-edge AI model, Llama 2. The model is available as an open source tool for both research and commercial purposes. This move seeks to provide widespread access to AI models, which otherwise might be unattainable for small scale businesses or research institutions due to scalability concerns.

As a part of this initiative, Llama 2 is now available in the Azure AI model catalogue, allowing users using Microsoft Azure to leverage the model along with other tools for content filtering and safety features. Furthermore, Llama 2 has been optimized to run locally on Windows as well.

The decision to open-source Llama 2 not only allows developers and researchers to benefit from its capabilities, but also encourages stress testing and problem solving within the community. Meta has also taken some initiatives on exercising the creativity and insights of individuals around the world in order to get feedback on the performance of the model and scope for improvisation.

This collaboration between Meta and Microsoft goes beyond just AI Technology. Both the companies are taking an open approach to provide access to fundamental AI technologies that could benefit businesses globally.