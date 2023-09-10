MacBook with M3 chipset might not be launched this year

It was much rumored that the Apple MacBook powered by M3 chipset will be launched in 2023. However, according to the latest news by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we will not be getting the new generation of MacBook models before the end of this year, reported 9to5mac. It was expected that the new M3-powered Macs would launch as soon as October.

The report by Kuo contradicts majority of reports that were from other sources. The M3 chip is a major update as it is the first 3nm processor used by Apple. The chipset will be based on A17 Bionic chip, which will be powering the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 series will launch on September 12. The M3 chipset is expected to be followed by M3 Pro, M3 Ultra, and M3 Max variants sometime in 2024.

However, as Kuo mentioned ‘MacBook models’ he might mean that Apple’s M3 powered Macs (desktops) are on track to be launched this year. However, as the volume of laptops are more than desktops, it is assumable that the M3 powered laptops will be launched in 2024. It is also rumoured that TSMC, Apple’s chip fabrication partner, is struggling to keep up with the demand 3nm chips. Reports have also suggested that Apple has purchased TSMC’s entire output of 3nm chips through at least this year.

M3 series of chips are expected to make debut in updated versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, as well as 24-inch iMac.