Lenovo unveils new wireless headphones at Rs 2,499

By IANS
New Delhi: Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo on Thursday launched its new wireless headphones ‘HD 116’ for Rs 2,499 in India.

The headphones are available for the Indian customers on Amazon currently and soon going to be launched on Flipkart by the end of this month.

“The latest product offering is a classic amalgamation of sturdy look, superior quality, great sound output and strong Bluetooth connectivity,” XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing authorised Channel Partner for Sales in India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the headphone comes equipped with dual EQ mode, and there is also a standard mode.

EQ mode will let the user switch between two modes by pressing a single button. The headphone aims to give up to 24 hours playing time with 240H standby time.

“After receiving an overwhelming response around the previously launched audio devices from Lenovo in India in 2019, we are all set to welcome the upgraded version of audio devices inbuilt with EQ Technology,” Naveen Bajaj, Head India Business, Aodishi Technology Limited, added.

