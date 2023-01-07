Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola launched at CES 2023; Offers Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz display and much more

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola has been officially launched by Lenovo owned Motorola at CES 2023 (Consumer Electronics Show). The Motorola ThinkPhone is the first smartphone under the ThinkPhone series and it will be available globally. The ThinkPhone is a business grade smartphone and is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. However, we do not have a timeline for the launch of the device and its price for Indian market.

Key Specifications

Display, Processor, and Battery

The ThinkPhone by Motorola gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and a 144Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is coupled by up to 12GB of RAM. On the storage front, the device gets 512GB of internal storage. The device has a battery life of up to 36 hours. However, the company has not given any details about the capacity of the battery. Motorola has confirmed that the smartphone will offer 68W fast charger in the box.

Camera

When it comes to the camera of the smartphone, the ThinkPhone by Motorola gets a triple camera setup at the rear. The rear camera setup of the smartphone will include 50MP Ultra Pixel camera along with 13MP camera and 2MP. On the other hand, a 32MP selfie camera of the device should be ample enough to capture stunning selfies.

Design and durability

The smartphone gets a textured back panel and is made with aircraft-grade aluminium. The volume and power buttons are present on the right side of the phone while a red button is present on the top left corner. The MIL STD 810H certification on the smartphone ensures that the device is durable enough to face harsh environmental conditions. It is IP68 certified and this means that it can withstand accidental fall in a swimming pool or bath tub (up to 1.5 meters) for up to 30 minutes.

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola introduces Think 2 Think connectivity powered by Ready For3, a set of productivity experiences that allows business end users to enjoy seamless device integration between ThinkPhone and a ThinkPad. The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola offers 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6E compatibility.