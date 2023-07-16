Leaked renders of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE surface online, Know what’s on offer

We are a few weeks away from the next Galaxy Unpacked event and we get to know about the specs about the upcoming devices through various leaks. Apart from the foldable Galaxy devices, the South Korean company will also launch its latest tablet series i.e Galaxy Tab S9 tablet. The latest leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Tab S9 series will also feature the Galaxy Tab S9 FE as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

The new leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE devices come from Steve hemmerstoffer (otherwise known as OnLeaks on Twitter). Even though many details about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE are not known to us, it was revealed that the device will offer a display of 10.9 inches, a fingerprint sensor, a single rear camera, and dual speakers.

When it comes to Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, the tablet looks more like other models of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series. It offers a dark rear panel along with dual rear camera setup. Apart from the renders, the website also confirms the specifications of the upcoming tablet. The device will offer Exynos 1380 processor, a 12.4-inch display, 8GB RAM, dual speakers as well as a fingerprint sensor.

In terms of dimensions, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is offered in 285.4 x 185.4 x 6.54 mm. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE gets 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.7mm dimensions.

Gadget enthusiasts should keep in mind that the specifications mentioned in the article are based on leaks and rumours. The official information about the gadgets will be confirmed on the day of the event i.e. July 26.