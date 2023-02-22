Lava Yuva 2 Pro launched in India at just Rs 7999

Smartphone manufacturer Lava has launched Yuva 2 Pro in India. The Yuva 2 Pro is currently available on offline stores as well as on e-commerce platforms at just Rs 7,999. The best part of the smartphone is that it comes pre-loaded with Doubtnut free subscription for Class 9 to Class 12 (worth Rs 12,000/Yr).

Specifications and Features

The Lava Yuva 2 Pro offers a 16.55cm (6.5”) HD+ resolution (720*1600) with a notch at the front. The clock speed is 2.3Hz and it is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 Octa Core Processor. The processor is paired with a 4GB RAM along and gets 64GB of storage. The default RAM can be expanded with a virtual 3GB RAM. The storage memory can be expanded through a micro SD card up to 256GB.

In terms of photography, the smartphone offers a triple camera setup at the rear. A 13MP primary camera is paired with two VGA cameras at the rear. The front camera is a 5MP sensor. Important camera features of the device are Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF, Timelapse, Intelligent Scanning etc.

The smartphone supports dual 4G SIM (nano+nano) and offers Android 12 out of the box. The company claims that the smartphone can handle multitasking at ease and weighs just 204gms.

A massive 5000mAh battery powers the device and it can be charged through a Type-C charger. It takes 190 minutes to fully charge the device (0-100 %) and the stand-by time is 581hrs. A side fingerprint sensor provides security on the device.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C, Bluetooth V5.1, 3.5mm audio jack etc. The device is offered in three attractive colours- Glass White, Glass Green & Glass Lavender. The company offers 1 Year Handset Warranty and 6 Months Warranty on Accessories.

(N.B.: Doubtnut offer is valid on devices purchased on or before 31st December 2023.)