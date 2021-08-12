Know how to activate ISD plan on any Reliance Jio number

By WCE 4
How to activate isd plan for jio
Image Credit: Jio.com

Keeping in touch with loved ones who are residing abroad has been made easy through video-calls. In the time of superfast 4G connection, we can talk to our loved ones anytime and anywhere. However as the internet speed fluctuates, quality of a video call depreciates. Keeping these conditions in minds Reliance Jio had launched its international calling plan or otherwise known as Rs 501 ISD plan.

The 501 plan offers international calls at the rate of 50 paise/ minute for a period of 28 days. The talk time provided to users under the plan is Rs 424.58.According to Jio; users will be able to make ISD calls to 230 countries across 14693 country area codes through this plan. Users can also send [email protected] 5 under the plan. Users also get 5 free international SMS in the plan.

How to activate the Rs 501 plan for Prepaid and Postpaid users

Related News

Lava announces 2nd Season of Design in India, Winners to get…

This is how you can set Hello Tune on your Airtel mobile…

Both the Prepaid and Postpaid customers can activate the plan by using Myjio app. The Jio prepaid customers can buy the plan whereas the Jio postpaid customers can subscribe the plan and pay it later.

Upon activating the plan users can make ISD calls on their smartphone by just prefixing ‘+’ symbol in front of the mobile number along with the area code.

For Jio Fiber users, the company offers an Rs 502 ISD plan. The plan offers 1500 minutes, which can be used for calling in US and Canada for 30 days.

You might also like
Technology

Lava announces 2nd Season of Design in India, Winners to get Rs 50,000 as cash prize

Technology

This is how you can set Hello Tune on your Airtel mobile number

Technology

Making a video call from your TV through Smartphone camera is now possible for Jio…

Technology

Doctors perform India’s 1st Whipple surgery on a pregnant woman

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.