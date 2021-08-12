Know how to activate ISD plan on any Reliance Jio number

Keeping in touch with loved ones who are residing abroad has been made easy through video-calls. In the time of superfast 4G connection, we can talk to our loved ones anytime and anywhere. However as the internet speed fluctuates, quality of a video call depreciates. Keeping these conditions in minds Reliance Jio had launched its international calling plan or otherwise known as Rs 501 ISD plan.

The 501 plan offers international calls at the rate of 50 paise/ minute for a period of 28 days. The talk time provided to users under the plan is Rs 424.58.According to Jio; users will be able to make ISD calls to 230 countries across 14693 country area codes through this plan. Users can also send [email protected] 5 under the plan. Users also get 5 free international SMS in the plan.

How to activate the Rs 501 plan for Prepaid and Postpaid users

Both the Prepaid and Postpaid customers can activate the plan by using Myjio app. The Jio prepaid customers can buy the plan whereas the Jio postpaid customers can subscribe the plan and pay it later.

Upon activating the plan users can make ISD calls on their smartphone by just prefixing ‘+’ symbol in front of the mobile number along with the area code.

For Jio Fiber users, the company offers an Rs 502 ISD plan. The plan offers 1500 minutes, which can be used for calling in US and Canada for 30 days.