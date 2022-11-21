Key specifications of Xiaomi 13 surface out, to offer 2k display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship device Xiaomi 13 very soon and the device is expected to offer exciting features. Various rumours have suggested that Xiaomi will skip the ‘13’ moniker and name the device Xiaomi 14. However, the rumours are not expected to be true and the company will retain the ‘13’ moniker.

According to a recent post by a tipster (Digital Chat Station) on Weibo (a Chinese microblogging website), the specifications of the Xiaomi 13 has been unveiled. The details about the smartphone specifications (tipped) have been mentioned below.

Xiaomi 13 specifications

Xiaomi 13 offers a 6.2-inch display that supports 2K resolution and will be powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The device will offer multiple RAM variants (8GB and more).

In terms of the camera, the device is expected to offer a 50MP primary rear camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). The battery of the device is expected to be 5000mAh while the fast charging will be 120W. For those who are unknown, the Xiaomi 12 offered 67W fast charging.

The design of the smartphone will be quite compact. The display will have a punch-hole cutout while the bezels are quite slim. The back of the device features a square camera and it houses three sensors along with an LED flash

The smartphone has received a BIS certification, which means that it will be launched in India.