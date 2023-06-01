Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL: Who offers the best Rs 499 plan broadband plan

If you are someone who has active data use at home, you will need a broadband connection. Reliance Jio, Airtel and BSNL offer some attractive broadband plans. All three telecom service providers offer a Rs 499 plan. We have compared Rs 499 plan offered by the telecom providers.

Airtel Rs 499 plan

Under this plan, users get up to 40Mbps speed along with unlimited local/STD calls. Users also get Apollo 24/7 and Wynk subscriptions in the plan.

Relaince Jio Rs 499 plan

Under the Rs 499 plan, users get up to 30Mbps speed along with unlimited data. There is also a provision for free voice calls along with a plan validity of 30 days. Users also get 400+ TV channels. The subscriptions include OTT platforms like Universal +, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Lionsgate Play, ShemarooMe, JioCinema, and JioSaavn.

BSNL Fiber Basic

The BSNL broadband is priced at Rs 499 per month and offers up to 40 Mbps internet speed till 3300 GB. Post the data limit users get 4 Mbps speed. In terms of calls (Local + STD), users get unlimited access to local and STD calling.