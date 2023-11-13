Jio AirFiber extends services to 115 cities in India, check price, plans

Great news for internet users in India! Reliance’s Jio AirFiber 5G, a fixed-wireless internet service, is now accessible in 115 cities across the country. Launched in September 2023, Jio AirFiber offers speedy internet in places where wired connections are a challenge.

Initially introduced in eight cities, the service quickly expanded to cover multiple states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh. Major cities in Andhra Pradesh, like Vijayawada and Mumbai, Pune in Maharashtra, now have the access to AirFiber.

Reliance Jio plants to extend AirFiber to more cities by the end of 2023. To check the availability in your area, you can visit the Reliance Jio website. AirFiber provides two plan options: The AirFiber and AirFiber Max. There is a Rs 1000 installation charge, but this is waived for those opting for a 12-month plan.

AirFiber Plans:

Months plans at Rs 599, Rs 899, and Rs 1199.

Internet speeds up to 100 Mbps.

Access to 550+ digital channels and 14 OTT apps.

The Rs 1199 plan includes free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium.

AirFiber Max Plans

Monthly plans at Rs 1499, Rs 2499, and Rs 3999.

Superfast internet speeds up to 1 Gbps.

Access to 550+ digital channels and 14 OTT apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium.

Available in selected areas.

Apart from the high speed internet, Jio AirFiber includes extra features like parental controls, WiFi 6 support, and a built in security firewall.

Here’s how you can get your AirFiber connection: