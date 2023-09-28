itel P55 Power 5G: The Most Affordable 5G Smartphone in India

Itel Mobile India is emerging as a market leader by launching high-quality smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India. Now the company has again taken a giant leap by launching the most affordable andn powerful 5G Smartphone named P55 Power 5G. Let’s have a look.

The itel P55 Power 5G is the most affordable 5G smartphone in India, priced at just Rs. 9,699. It is a budget-friendly device that offers a number of impressive features, including a 90Hz display, a 50MP AI dual camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Display

The itel P55 Power 5G has a 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 90Hz refresh rate makes the display look and feel smoother, especially when scrolling through web pages, playing games, or watching videos.

Camera

The itel P55 Power 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an AI sensor. The AI sensor helps to improve the quality of photos by automatically adjusting the settings based on the scene. The front-facing camera has an 8MP sensor.

Performance

The itel P55 Power 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, which is a capable octa-core processor. The phone comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage. The storage can be further expanded using a microSD card.

Battery

The itel P55 Power 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The large battery capacity ensures that the phone can easily last a day on a single charge. The 18W fast charging allows the phone to be charged from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Other features

The itel P55 Power 5G also has a number of other features that includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs Android 13 out of the box and is powerful enough to meet your everyday needs.

The itel P55 Power 5G is an excellent budget-friendly 5G smartphone. It offers a good display, a decent camera setup, and a long-lasting battery. If you are looking for an affordable 5G smartphone, the itel P55 Power 5G is a great option to consider.

Also Read: Itel S23 Plus Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display Under Rs 15K