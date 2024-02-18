Apple Vision Pro Return: Know why users are returning their headset after some days of use

Apple has launched the Apple Vision Pro with a lot of buzz and enthusiasts were quite equally excited about it. However, according to the latest reports, the company has received more than 2 lakh units for the device. The headset was available from February 2 and people loved the experience of the Vision Pro. However, the early excitement about the Apple Vision Pro did not stay for long as the working and experience of the new tech was different than expected.

Many Apple Vision Pro buyers are returning the device and are getting a full refund for buying the $3499 headset. Among the users who are returning the product, there are some people who are complaining of discomfort on the device. Similarly, others are having issues like headache, motion sickness after using the device. A fraction of the users also feel that the price of the product is quite high.

As Apple offers a 14-day return policy for the Vision Pro headset and it seems that the early users of this tech are taking advantage of it. The users, if unsatisfied with the product can return the product at their nearest Apple Store and get their money refunded.

As reported by appleinsider, the users of Apple Vision Pro who are returning the product can be divided into two categories- one who have a biological incompatibility with the headset and others who are tech savvy users. The users who are tech savvy appear to be media producers and they appear to make the purchase a free rental.

Buyers of the Vision Pro took to social media to express their displeasure.

“Two hours after unboxing my Apple Vision Pro and using it, I decided to box it back up again and return it. It’s quite cool, but there’s nothing in it for me that I’ll use frequently enough to warrant my keeping it,” said an X user.

“If I’m not using this for productivity, and if I don’t love it for entertainment, and if there aren’t enough games to play on it – I just can’t justify keeping it,” wrote a Reddit user.