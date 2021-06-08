iQOO Z3 5G Launched In India With Snapdragon 768G 5G 64MP Camera, And 55W FlashCharge; Check Price, specs

New Delhi: iQOO has unveiled the Z3 5G smartphone in India. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G mobile platform and comes with 55W FlashCharge and triple camera system headline by a 64MP auto focus primary camera.

The smartphone is the first smartphone to be launched in India with Snapdragon 768G processor.

Price, Availability

The iQOO Z3 5G is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB+128GB storage model while the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 20,990 and the 8GB RAM+256GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 22,990.

The device will be available for sale on Amazon.in and iQOO.com from June 8. It comes in two colour options — Ace Black andCyber Blue.

The phone also has launch offers that includes seven days ‘no questions asked’ return policy with a 100 percent money-back guarantee and Rs. 1,500 off for ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, Rs. 1,000 off on Amazon coupons, and no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months.

iQOO Z3 Specifications

iQOO Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.61 screen-to-body ratio, and 401ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, the phone has the Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with up to 8GB Of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage space that is expandable via a hybrid microSD card (up to 1TB).

In iQOO Z3, the company used the technology of “Extended RAM” which can extend a part of the memory to be used as an extra RAM.

Simply put, with added 3GB RAM, the performance of an 8GB RAM is equivalent to that of a 11GB RAM.

To avoid overheating problem, the phone also has a five-layer Liquid Cooling System for high-load operations and gaming.

The phone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary GW3 sensor and f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP lense for a 120 degree wider view and a super macro lens to capture 4cm closeup shots.

The phone brings a load of camera features such as Night mode, Portrait, Photography, Video, Panorama, Live Photo, Slo-Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, AR Stickers, and Doc.

The device also has a 16MP front camera for selfies at the front.

The iQOO Z3 is packed with a 4,400mAh battery that supports 55W FlashCharge technology.

The company has claimed that the device can charge up to 50 per cent in just 19 minutes and get full charge in 50 minutes.