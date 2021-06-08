Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched in India as the successor to the Poco M3 that was launched in the country back in February this year. The company launched the 5G phone through a virtual event.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone comes in two RAM and storage configurations model and features a high refresh rate display, and a triple rear camera setup.

Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India, availability

Poco M3 Pro 5G price is set at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and the 6GB + 128GB storage variant carries the price tag of Rs 15,999. The phone is offered in Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow colour options.

It will be available for sale on Flipkart starting from June 14 at 12pm (noon). The phone will also be available with a launch offer in which the 4GB + 64GB model will cost Rs 13,499 while the 6GB + 128GB will cost Rs 15,499.

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has dual-SIM (Nano) support. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch cutout design for the selfie camera. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate, DynamicSwitch feature, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with the Mali-G57 GPU and has up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth shooter. At the front, the handset has an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as AI Face Unlock for security.

The phone is claimed to last two days on a single charge.

Connectivity features of the phone are 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on the phone are proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, and IR blaster.