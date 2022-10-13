iQOO Neo 7 expected to launch on this date in China, expected to offer Dimensity 9000+ chipset

Smartphone manufacturer iQOO has revealed the launch date for its upcoming smartphone iQOO Neo 7. The smartphone will be launched in China on October 20, teased iQOO. Interestingly, the specifications of the device are yet unknown. We expect that the manufacturer will reveal the details about the device in the upcoming days.

It is expected that the smartphone will be powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ chipset that already present in Vivo smartphones. According to the teaser, it is confirmed that the smartphone will get a triple camera setup at the rear. While two cameras are placed inside a circle, the third camera is placed outside along with the LED flash. The primary camera is rumoured to be a 50MP Sony sensor while the other cameras are wide angle camera and macro camera.

The brand name of the smartphone is placed on the bottom of the rear side. The corners of the device appear to be rounded and we expect the display to sport a punch hole design. iQOO is yet to reveal the front of the device. We expect a display of 6.6 inches or bigger on the smartphone along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The battery of the smartphone is expected to be massive 5000mAh battery and compatible with a 120W fast charger.

Even though there are no reports about the colours of the smartphone, we are quite sure that it will be offered in orange colour (as the company teased it). Considering the fact that there are no side finger-print sensors, the device will offer an under-display fingerprint reader. In terms of memory storage, the base version is expected to offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The top variant of Neo 7 might offer more RAM and 256 GB storage.

We expect iQOO to launch the device in India very soon. However, the company has remained tight lipped on the issue till now