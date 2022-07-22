iQOO 9T 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset to launch in India on August 2

iQOO had successfully launched its flagship 9 series in India earlier this year. The company has now decided to enhance its 9 series with the addition of another smartphone – iQOO 9T. The iQOO 9T will be launched in India on August 2, 2022, through Amazon. This means that the iQOO flagship series will consist of iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 SE and iQOO 9T after August 2.

iQOO India has recently tweeted about the latest launch through its Official Twitter handle. The iQOO 9T will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for day-to-day tasks as well as heavy activities. Similarly, the V1+ chipset on the smartphone offers sharp display and smoother scrolls. According to the teased images by the company, the smartphone will come with a BMW Motorsport-inspired design with three color stripes.

Even though we do not know about exact pricing of the smartphone, we expect that the device will have a starting price tag of around Rs 50,000.

Expected Specifications

The iQOO 9T smartphone will offer a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the device has a Gorilla Glass protection, HDR10+ support and a punch hole display. The smartphone will get RAM up to 12GB while the storage offered on the device is up to 512GB (UFS 3.1). The device is expected to come with Android 12-based Origin Ocean custom skin out of the box.

In terms of optics, the iQOO 9T is expected to offer a triple camera setup (50MP +13MP +12MP). While the 50 MP primary camera offers Samsung’s sensor, the 13 MP camera is an ultra-wide lens and the 12 MP camera is a portrait sensor. On the front, the iQOO 9T gets a 16MP selfie camera. The device is expected to offer a 4700mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The connectivity options on the device will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type C, GPS and much more.