iQOO 11 5G sale goes live for early Amazon Prime members, check discount offers

The sale of iQOO 11 5G smartphone has gone live for Amazon Prime members in India. The device gets introductory offers along with discount offers on Amazon. However, for the non-prime members, the sale will start tomorrow (January 13, at 12 pm). The starting price of the iQOO 11 5G smartphone is Rs 59,999 and it goes up to Rs 64,999.

Offers

The iQOO 11 5G smartphone gets flat Rs 5000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Card transaction. Similarly HDFC offers flat Rs 5000 discount on the smartphone. Amazon also offers up to Rs 25,000 exchange discount if you are willing to trade-in your old smartphone. There is also an Rs 1,000 loyalty exchange bonus for vivo and iQOO consumers. The additional coupon discount during Prime Early access is Rs 1,000.

IQOO 11 specifications

When it comes to specifications, the iQOO 11 offers 6.78-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. A tiny punch hole is present at the top of the flat display and it houses a 16MP selfie camera. It built-in optical fingerprint sensor is present on the smartphone.

Under the hood, this is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It comes paired with 8/16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs Android 13 OS with custom FunTouchOS 13 skin on top. However, the device does not offer micro SD card slot for storage expansion. The SIM card tray supports dual nano SIM slots which offer dual 5G network support.

The smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto or portrait lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens in its rear triple camera module. The smartphone can capture up to 8K resolution videos at 30FPS and offers features like night mode and moon mode.

When it comes to battery, a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging in present on the device. The company has claimed that the bundled charger is capable of charging 50 per cent of the battery in just 8 minutes. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. However, the device does miss out on IP rating and wireless charging.