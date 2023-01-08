iPhone SE 2020 selling with massive discount on Flipkart! Buy it at just Rs 5990; Here’s how

The Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB storage variant is getting massive discounts on Flipkart. Apple’s most affordable smartphone is available at a discounted price after applying a bunch of offers on the e-commerce platform. The Apple iPhone Se 2020 is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip.

Check the deal details here:

iPhone SE (2020) price, offers

The iPhone SE (2020) 64GB model’s original price on Flipkart is Rs 39,900. However, you can get the Apple handset for as low as Rs. 5,990.

Flipkart is currently selling the iPhone SE model at Rs 28,990 with a discount of 27 percent. The price of the iPhone Se 2020 can be cut down further by opting for the bank offers and exchange deal on Flipkart.

iPhone SE 2020 Exchange offer

You can reduce the cost of the iPhone SE (2020) to a staggering low by exchanging your current smartphone for up to Rs. 23000. The exchange value depends on the model and condition of the smartphone you are exchanging.

If you get the complete value of your handset, the iPhone SE (2020) effective cost will be down to Rs 5990.

It is also available with bank offers such as 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1500 on Bank of Baroda Credit card EMI transactions. Cutomers can also get 10 percent discount on IDFC FIRST credit card EMI transactions and 10 percent off up to Rs 1500 on Indusland Bank Credit card EMI transactions. In addition, there is also a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

iPhone SE (2020) specifications

The iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD (750×1,334 pixels) IPS LCD display. It is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with 4K 60fps video-recording capability. It has a 7-megapixel front camera for selfies. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance rating. The device supports fast charging. It is available in Black, White, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options.

Meanwhile, Apple reportedly cancelled the launch of iPhone SE 4 in 2024.