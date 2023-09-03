iPhone 13 price drops to lowest ever on Amazon and Flipkart

Apple is gearing up for the launch if the latest iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, 2023. Ahead of the iPhone 15 series launch, the older version smartphones are getting heavy price cuts and attractive offers on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The much-loved iPhone model iPhone 13 is currently being offered for a very low price on Flipkart. The iPhone 13 is currently listed on Flipkart and Amazon with a starting price of Rs 58,999.

The significant price reduction may be due to Apple’s announcement that the new iPhone 15 series will launch on September 12. This will be good time to buy the iPhone 13 as the latest model of the iPhone 15 is rumoured to be priced more than it’s predecessors. Check the deals and offers on the iPhone 13 here.

Apple iPhone 13 Price cut on Amazon and Flipkart

Amazon and Flipkart are currently offering the Apple iPhone 13 for a starting price of Rs 58,999. This is the lowest price ever the iPhone has ever been listed on the e-commerce platform. The device was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900. The price can be further reduced with the addition of bank discounts.

Customers can reduce the cost of the iPhone 13 by up to Rs 2,000 with bank offer. The HDFC bank credit card holders can purchase the iPhone 13 on Flipkart for an actual price of Rs 56,999. However, Amazon doesn’t offer any bank discounts.

Moreover, customers can also exchange their old phones for a new iPhone 13 and get discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Flipkart and Rs 49,100 on Amazon, respectively. However, note that the exchange price is determined by the condition and model of your previous phone.

The iPhone 13 is currently listed on the official Apple Store at Rs 69,900.