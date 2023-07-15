Infinix Hot 30 5G launched in India, offered with Dimensity 6020 processor along with 120Hz display

Infinix has launched its latest smartphone Infinix Hot 30 in the Indian market. The smartphone is offered with some exciting features including 6.78-inch LCD display with 120Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and 50MP primary camera. The price of the smartphone starts from Rs 12,499 and goes up to Rs 13,499.

Infinix Hot 30 5G

Infinix Hot 30 5G gets a 6.78-inch IPS LCD display and offers refresh rate of 120Hz. The display offers a punch hole which houses the front camera. The peak brightness of the display is 580 nits. The smartphone gets a octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 6020 chipset which is coupled with a Mali-G57 MC2.

In terms of RAM, the Infinix Hot 30 5G gets Users get 4GB/ 8GB RAM and storage of 128 GB. In terms of OS, the device gets an Android 13-based XOS 13 custom skin out of the box.

When it comes to the camera department, the Infinix Hot 30 HD offers 50MP primary rear camera along with a 0.08MP lens. A Dual-LED flash is present on the side of the two cameras. On the other hand, there is a 8MP camera on the front of the device.

A massive 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support is offered on the device. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C 2.0 port etc. For security option there is a side mounted fingerprint sensor on the device. In terms of water protecting, the smartphone gets IP53 rating (dust and splash resistant).

Price and colours

Infinix Hot 30 5G has a starting price tag of Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the top model i.e. 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage costs Rs 13,499. The sale of the smartphone will begin from July 18 in India.