Infinix Hot 10S With 6,000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999

Infinix has launched its latest smartphone–the Hot 10S in India on Tuesday. The smartphone was launched in Indonesia last month.

The Infinix Hot 10S features a masssive 6,000mAh battery, 48-megapixel triple rear camera and is equipped with the MediaTek Helo G85 SoC.

The phone has a very pretty diamond textured pattern on the back.

Infinix Hot 10S price in India, sale

The new Infinix Hot 10S price is set at Rs 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model option and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The company has launched the phone in Morandi Purple, 7-Degree Purple, Heart of Ocean, and 95-Degree Black colour options.

The phone is set to go on sale on Flipkart retail site in India from 12 noon on May 27. Customers can also get a discount of Rs. 500 during the first sale.

Infinix Hot 10S specifications

As per specifications of the device, the dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Hot 10S runs on Android 11-bassed XOS 7.6. The phone features a 6.82-inch IPS-LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. The screen comes with HD+ 720×1,640 pixels resolutions.

The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 440 nits peak brightness, 1500:2 contrast ratio, and 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The company has packed the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC in the phone to power it. It is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be expanded further up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear side that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary depth lens, and another AI lens.

The camera has features such as Quad LED flash, portrait mode, night mode, HDR, portrait HDR, and many more.

The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with dual LED flash support at front side. The front camera also has Super Night, AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, WideSelfie, and AR Shots.

The device is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The company has claimed that the phone lasts up to 52 hours of 4G talk time, 76 hours of music playback, and 27 hours of video playback on a single charge.

The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the rear and Face Unlock support for bio-metric lock.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, and USB OTG. In terms of dimension, the phone weighs 211 grams and measures 171x77x9.2 mm.