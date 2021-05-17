Infinix Hot 10S With 48MP Triple Camera To Launch In India On May 20, Reveals Flipkart listing

Infinix Hot 10S is set to launch in India on May 20. The smartphone’s key specifications and features has surfaced on Flipkart ahead of the Indian launch. The retailer site has dedicated a page for the upcoming Infinix phone.

The page shows the key specifications of Infinix Hot 10S. As per the page, the Infinix Hot 10S will feature a waterdrop notch display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Infinix Hot 10S will have a slightly thick chin. The device is powered by the Helio G85 chipset under the hood. The company claims that the phone will not have any screen tearing or heating while playing games on the Hot 10S.

The Hot 10S was seen to be sporting a triple camera system on the back. The camera system is listed to have a 48-megapixel camera.

The smartphone will be available in three colors such as blue, green, and violet. It is expected to arrive with a low price.

The handset debuted in Indonesia in two storage variants such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The was launched with a starting price of $130 (around Rs 9,500).

Infinix Hot 10S specifications

The Infinix Hot 10S will feature a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on Android 11 OS.

The phone will have a 8-megapixel front camera while the triple camera setup on the rear will include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an AI camera.

The phone will offer photography features such as video bokeh, 240fps slow-motion video shooting, and timelapse videos.

The Hot 10S will pack a massive 6,000mAh battery. The Infinix Hot 10S will also has a fingerprint scanner sensor.