India’s Short Video App ‘Changa’: Details here

An India made short video App named ‘Changa’ has lately grabbed attention of users. Mainly those, who were earlier using TikTok have shown interest in ‘Changa’.

In its official site Changa has described itself as – India’s very own new “Aatmnirbhar” platform, promoting desi talent to change the dynamics of short video sharing platforms. One of the best Indian apps, Changa promises a seamless interface for quick, short videos sharing, enabling people to showcase their creativity and hidden talents with funny bones.

Changa provides a platform to many talents around the world and enables them to create, share and discover entertaining videos.

How Changa Works:

Install from Google Play Store

Create account: Set up your profile in few easy steps

Enjoy Changa: You can now easily enjoy all the best features of sharing and creating videos across all social media platforms with greater ease.

About its mission Changa says – Our mission is to encourage talent and creativity. We hope to see a world where people are able to express and share their joys with each other easily.

Changa supports all Social Media Platforms where one can easily share his videos with family, friends and followers just at the click of a button.

Subham Agrawal, an Ex. Microsoft and Ex Amazon professional is the CEO of Changa.

