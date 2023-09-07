India’s first UPI ATM unveiled in Mumbai, Watch how it works

Mumbai: India’s first UPI-ATM was launched as a White Label ATM (WLA) by Hitachi Payment Services in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) offering card-less cash withdrawals.

A user can only withdraw money from a UPI ATM if he has a UPI app installed on either their Android or iOS smartphone to perform successful transactions. On the other hand, card-less cash withdrawals rely on mobile numbers and OTPs. The UPI-ATM operates through QR-based UPI cash withdrawals.

Ravisutanjani, a FinTech influencer, demonstrated how to withdraw cash from an ATM using UPI in his Post X (Formerly Twitter)

In the video, Mr Ravisutanjani, who originally posted the video, first clicks on the UPI cardless cash option displayed on the screen and is prompted to enter the desired withdrawal amount. Once the amount is entered, a QR code appears on the ATM screen. He then scans the QR code using the BHIM app and enters his UPI PIN. He collects the cash shortly after.

🚨 ATM Cash Withdrawal using UPI Today I Made a Cash Withdrawal using UPI at Global FinTech Fest in Mumbai What an Innovative Feature for Bharat pic.twitter.com/hRwcD0i5lu — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) September 5, 2023

The unique ATM has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India and powered by NCR Corporation.

How to withdraw money from a UPI-ATM?

Step 1: Select the desired amount

Step 2: A UPI QR code will be displayed on the screen of the ATM

Step 3: Scan the QR code using the UPI app (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc.)

Step 4: Enter your UPI PIN for the app

Step 5: Bank’s message will appear on your phone about the selected transaction

Step 6: Collect your cash