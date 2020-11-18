Bhubaneswar: OnePlus is going to have a big sale today i.e November 18 in its Online Store in United States (US). In this sale Oneplus is offering the OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds for just $1. It is also offering its OnePlus 7T for just $349.

However, the specific time of the sale for the Oneplus Buds has not been declared and the sale will end when the buds are out of stock and its is not cleared, how many pair of the earbuds are available for the sale.

As per the sale of OnePlus 7T, it is currently going on but is is not certain for how long. In this sale, OnePlus 7T has a price cut of $250 and it also packs a free OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

OnePlus 7T have a 8GB of RAM, 128GB for storage.