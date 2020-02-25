Huawei unveils its refreshed line up of 5G products

Barcelona: Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) on Monday announced its refreshed line up of 5G products and its strategy that showcase the full capabilities of its all-scenario ecosystem at a virtual launch here.

The Chinese tech giant unveiled HUAWEI Mate Xs — an evolution of the foldable device featuring cutting-edge hardware and software, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 5G, a flagship 5G tablet that offers a premium all-scenario experience and HUAWEI Wi-Fi AX3 and HUAWEI 5G CPE Pro 2 — two Wi-Fi 6+ enabled connectivity solutions that offer high-speed, and pervasive connectivity to consumers.

“We will continue investing into our edge technologies including chipsets, 5G communications, mobile AI, operating systems (OS), cameras and audio-visual solutions so as to build out our long-term competitive advantages,” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

“We are also eager to work with developers globally to catalyse the growth of the all-scenario ecosystem. Together with them, we will elevate the all-scenario experience and take it to new heights,” Yu added.

The tech giant also unveiled a range of new HUAWEI MateBook laptops.

Powered by the 10th-Generation Intel Core processors and the Windows operating system, the new FullView laptops transform the mobile office experience with revolutionary productivity features such as Huawei Share and Multi-screen Collaboration.