Honor Play5
Chinese company Honor has launched its latest Play5 smartphone in China. The comes with Dimensity 800U chipset, quad rear cameras with 64-megapixel primary sensor and 3,800mAh battery which has 66W rapid charging support.

Honor Play5 pricing and sale

The Honor Play5 has arrived is priced at 2,099 Yuan (around Rs.23,850) for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant carries a price tag of 2,299 Yuan (around Rs.26,150), respectively.

The device is set to go on sale on May 26. The phone is available in three colors such as gradient, purple, and black.

Honor Play5 specifications 

The Honor Play5 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) OLED display with a waterdrop notch on the screen for the selfie camera. The smartphone runs on Magic UI 4.0 based Android 10 OS.

The phone is powered by Dimensity 800U SoC under the hood, along with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.1 storage.

On the rear, the Honor Play5 sports a quad camera setup, that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an LED flash in a squarish camera module. At the front the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

It packs a 3,800mAh battery, which supports 66W rapid charging. For security, the phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity features include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

