Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 launched in India

Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 41,990. The laptop offers 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor at the core along with Intel Iris Xe GPU. The laptop covers all the features that are required to carry out day-to-day activities for regular users.

HONOR MagicBook X 14

The laptop is made up of thin aluminum and weighs 1.38kg and is 15.9mm thick. A 180-degree hinge opening allows the laptop to offer flexibility. The screen of the laptop is 14 inches (1920 x 1080) and offers ultra-slim bezels. The 84 percent screen-to-body ratio of the laptop offers a great viewing experience.

A 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor can offer a maximum turbo frequency of 4.2GHz. The RAM offered on the HONOR MagicBook X 14 is 8GB DDR4 while the storage is SSD. The graphics processing unit is handled by Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

When it comes to power, the laptop is powered by a 56Wh battery that can offer more than 9 hours of battery backup. Web page browsing can be done up to 9.2 hours on a full charge. Similarly, users can watch up to 9.9 hours of video on a single charge. In terms of charging, the laptop can be charged up to 68 percent in a matter of 60 minutes.

For security, the laptop gets a 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button along with a pop-up webcam. On the other hand, the laptop gets a backlit keyboard. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, 5 GHz Radio Frequency, 802.11ax, 802.11a/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency etc. Ports on the device include 1 x USB 2.0, USB 3.0, HDMI. Product dimensions are 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9m

Price

The HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th Gen i5 (8GB + 512GB) has a special/ introductory price of Rs 41,990. The regular price of the laptop is Rs 46,990 on Amazon India. The offer price is valid till January 20, 2023.