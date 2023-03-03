Holi sale 2023: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, OnePlus Nord CE 2 and more

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have announced their holi sales for 2023. For those who are looking to buy an iPhone or any other device with great discounts or get an affordable smartphones, wearables with price cuts then check out the deal before sale ends. The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale will be held from March 3 till March 5, 2023. Amazon holi sale has already started but, the e-commerce giant has not revealed the last date yet.

Check out some great deals here:

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023

Flipkart is offering up to 80% discount on a variety of items, including premium gadgets such as Apple iPhones and AirPods and other items. The e-commerce giant is offering big discounts on latest models of the iPhone series such as iPhone 13 and 14.

The iPhone 13 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 on Flipkart. The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 61,999. That means it is available with Rs 2000 discounts. Customers can also opt for Exchange deal that is offering an additional discount of up to Rs 23,000 for older smartphone on the purchase of a new iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 is now available for just Rs 67,999, against its original cost of Rs 71,999.

Amazon Holi Sale 2023

Amazon India has launched a curated Holi Shopping Store sale commemorating the festival of Holi. The sale has brought discounts on laptops, wearables, and Amazon devices, among other items. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is currently listed for a cost of Rs 18,999 and the Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling for Rs 10,999.

The e-retailer is also offering discounts on other devices such as Smartwatches, earbuds, laptops and more.

The popular boAt Wave Edge is available for purchase for a discounted price of Rs 2,199 on Amazon. The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth neckband and boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth neckband is also selling for Rs 1299 and Rs 899, respectively. Buyers who are looking for a affordable Bluetooth earphone can get the Amazon Basics Bluetooth neckband for Rs 489 on the site.

You can also buy the ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 laptop with 11th Gen Intel Core i9 and RTX 3050 graphics at a discounted cost of Rs 89,990.