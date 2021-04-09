New Delhi: HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones and accessories, has launched six new smartphones in three distinct series with innovative features.

The new devices are Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10. The three Nokia series devices will be available in selected markets across the globe starting this month.

The top of the range is Nokia X-series while the G-series is the mid-ranger. On the other hand the C-series devices fall under the budget category.

Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 and are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, with a wide 6.67-inch Full HD+ punch-hole display.

The Nokia X20 comes with 32MP front camera and 64MP quad camera setup on the rear. On the other hand the Nokia X10 offers 48MP quad-camera.

Both the smartphones run Android 11 straight out of the box and offer smooth experience to the users.

“We want you to trust that we put security at the heart of everything we do – Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for extra piece of mind. And we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability,” said Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global.

“Finding that perfect balance between specs and affordability is what the G-series is all about. The C-series, meanwhile, thrives on delivering ultra-high value tech to the smartphone market,” said Stephen Taylor, CMO, HMD Global.

(With inputs from IANS)