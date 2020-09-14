Hero motocorp Electric Ultra Sport
Jaipur: India’s leading motorcycle manufacturers Hero Motocorp is going to enter the electronic motorcycle market in India with Hero e-US (electric Ultra Sport) series which will be developed in Munich.

According to a recent report by Moneycontrol, Hero Motocorp’s Technology Center (HTCG) in Munich city of Germany is currently working with Jaipur R&D development facility to develop a new premium cost-effective electric motorcycle concept for the Indian market.

The concept is expected to be showcased at a high-profile event when it is ready. The timeline is not clear as of now and no additional information is available at this point. It is likely to a potential electric high-performance flagship.

The Hero e-US may offer high levels of performance to match something like the Ultroviolette F77.

