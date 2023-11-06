Apple iOS 17 can let you know what’s wrong with your car with Visual Look Up

Apple released the latest version of the iOS 17 with new features and bug fixes. The iOS 17 update has also brought some big improvements to the Visual Look Up feature. The said feature, which helps users to identify things in pictures, can now notify you if something is wrong with your car from the images.

According to Apple, Visual Look Up feature is now capable of recognizing some of the most common symbols on your car’s dashboard including icons ranging from warning lights, vents, defrosting, and more.

Now, let check in detail about the improvements the Visual Look Up has received with iOS 17 this year.

iOS 17 can tell you more about your car’s warning lights

The Visual Look Up feature can now find recipes for similar dishes from a photo, and look up information on something from a video too by just pausing the video on any frame and tap the info icon to look up a subject.

The feature also lets you look up what you just lifted. That means when you lift a subject from a photo, you can look up information about it right from the callout menu.

It can even identify multiple symbols and icons in a car. Moreover, after Visual Look Up identifies the symbols in your picture, iOS 17 provides quick links to learn more about each symbol in Safari. You can see the name of the icon and a short description of what it means directly in the Photos app.

If you are worried about the complex looking symbols in the car dashboard then Apple iOS 17 will help you with the auto symbols feature that can recognize dashboard warning lights, symbols for climate control, headlight options, defrosting, and much more.

To access Visual Look Up, use the Photos app on your iPhone and tap on an image. If iOS 17 has identified symbols, you’ll see a special icon in the bottom toolbar. In the case of auto symbols, this icon will look like a steering wheel. You can also tap on the “i” icon, if that steering wheel symbol doesn’t automatically appear.