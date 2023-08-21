Hammer Robust smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature launched in India at Rs 2999

Hammer Robust smartwatch has been launched in India at a cost of Rs 2,999. The device features AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling support, 100+ sports modes, and IP67 water resistant rating. Check out the specification and other details of this device.

Hammer Robust smartwatch price

The Hammer Robust smartwatch is priced at Rs 2999. It is available for purchase on Amazon and the official Hammer website.

Hammer Robust smartwatch specifications

The Hammer Robust smartwatch has a metallic finsih body and sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits brightness. It also has the Always on Display feature that offers quick access to important information.

The Hammer Robust smartwatch body is made up of polycarbonate with a metallic touch. It comes with comfortable, skin-friendly straps, which is suitable for daily wear.

As mentioned above, the smartwatch features advanced Bluetooth 5.2 calling support for voice calling. The built-in speaker and microphone, provides clear and uninterrupted calling service. The smartwatch offers a dial pad, along with features like vibration, ringing, and volume controls.

Apart from this, the smartwatch also has fitness oriented features. The Hammer Robust smartwatch has a selection of 100+ sports modes, and helps to monitor health of users by keeping track of heart rate, sleep, blood pressure, SpO2 levels, breath training, and female health tracking.

The watch also features Voice Assistant, enabling convenient voice-enabled interactions.

The Hammer Robust smartwatch has an IP67 water resistance rating for protection against spills and splashes. It emphasizes personalization with over 100 customizable watch faces and diverse menu styles accessible through the Fitcloud App.

The other features of the smartwatch includes sports notifications, in-app GPS, hydration reminders, activity prompts, and weather updates. It offers convenient charging with a strong magnetic pin design.