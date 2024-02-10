GTA 6 release date might get postponed; Know the reason here

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) has been one of the popular video game for more than two decades and fans are currently waiting for the release of GTA 6. However, recent reports have suggested that there might be a delay in the release of the popular game. The recent financial insights of the company has hinted that there might be a potential delay in the game’s release.

According to the latest revelation from Take-Two Interactive Software, which is the parent company of Rockstar, it could be concluded that there will be a delay in the release of GTA 6. The reports from GameSpot and transcriptions from Seeking Alpha suggest that Take-Two’s revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25) was adjusted at $7 billion. This is $1 billion less than the predicted revenue i.e. $8 billion. The forecast was lower as compared to the previous discussions in the 2023 earnings meeting.

The plausible release window for the GTA 6 was FY25 and this was because of the forecast of $8 billion. However, there is a $1 billion reduction in projected revenue and this fueled the speculation of a release in FY26. This means that the GTA 6 release date will be after April 1, 2025.

Both Rockstar and Take-Two have remained tightlipped about the release of GTA 6 due to the financial indicators. Take-Two’s CFO, Lainie Goldstein emphasized during the earnings call that revenue forecasts were are subject to vary and they are part of budgeting process.