Grammarly introduces AI writing assistance GrammarlyGo

The popular grammer checking tool, Grammarly has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered writing assistance GrammarlyGo inspired by ChatGPT. The GrammarlyGo will help writers get AI to rewrite their current material to make it better.

It is said to be similar to ChatGPT, which is an AI-generative writing platform. The AI is getting all attention of people now-a-days. Some people are liking the Chatbot while some people do not like it.

The new GrammarlyGo has an array of capabilities, including custom voice options for reading out the material as well as the AI-powered ability to have idea-brainstorming sessions with the users.

The San Francisco, US-based company said, “It will uniquely offer relevant, contextually aware suggestions that account for personal voice and brand style while staying true to our augmented intelligence philosophy to keep customers in control of their experience. GrammarlyGo will enable customers to save time, enhance their creativity, and get more done.”

The beta version of the GrammarlyGo will start rolling out to the users. However, only the Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Business, and Grammarly for Education customers can access this new feature. It will be available for the free plan users of the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine initially.

GrammarlyGo will work on email threads. It can generate quick replies based on the context of the mail received. It will also help while writing long format documents. It will also be able to write content inspired by short prompts.

In recent weeks, the discussions around AI-generated word files have stirred the mixed feelings of excitement as well as concerns amongst professionals from many fields.