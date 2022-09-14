Google reveals Pixel 7 colors with delicious Google chips in Japan
Google has started teasing the upcoming Pixel 7 lineup in Japan in an unusual style. The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be launched on October 6 alongside the Pixel Watch in Japan. They will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chip and sport a refined Visor design with aluminum instead of glass.
The company has shared the promo campaign for the upcoming Pixel 7 lineup on its official Twitter handle for Japan.
Google has teased the colours of the Pixel 7 lineup as potato chip flavors – Snow Cheese is the white (Snow) one, Hazel Onion is the dark sage-slash-olive (Hazel) color, Salty Lemon is the yellow (Lemongrass) variant, and Obsidian Pepper is the black (Obsidian) one.
The tweet says Four flavors of #Googlechips that can be enjoyed with family and friends will be delivered to 2,000 people by lottery! The application period is until 18:00 on Friday, September 23 (Translated) in Japanese.
That means Google is giving the people in Japan a chance to enter the Google Chips challenge by Friday, September 23, to get a chance to win one of 2,000 boxes of these actual chips.
Like we mentioned above the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will debut in Japan on October 6 with the new Tensor G2 chip, a refined Visor design with aluminum instead of glass.
