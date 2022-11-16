Google Pixel Fold might look like this: Renders surface out

Google Pixel Fold- the company’s first smartphone is perhaps the next foldable smartphone that is awaited by many gadget enthusiasts. Google is currently working on the smartphone and we might see the smartphone very soon. Renders of the smartphone have been out and we are quite excited about it. The device has many similarities in terms of Pixel 7 series and shows the hierarchy of Google.

Here are some important features that are expected on the Google Pixel Fold.

The Google Pixel Fold offers a camera bar just like the Pixel 7 series. However, the camera bar is not as expansive as the Pixel 7 series as it can hamper the folding mechanism of the device. There is a presence of two selfies cameras on the device. Both of the selfie cameras are 9.5 pixels. While one is present on the outer display, the other is present on the inner display.

There is a presence of fingerprint reader on the power button while two speakers are present on the top as well as on the rear. When it comes to the processor, the Pixel Fold is expected to offer a Tensor chipset. The foldable device will be offered in two colours and will include Chalk (white) as well as Obsidian (black).

When it comes to the price of the smartphone, the Pixel Fold will have a launch price of $1799 (Rs 1.47 lakh approx.). The price of the Pixel Fold is quite similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 when it launched way back in US (in August 2022).

The Google Pixel Fold will be the prime competitor of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when it launches in the US.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display for multi-taskers with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and an Under Display Camera (UDC). The UDC features a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.

The Z Fold 4 houses Android 12L, a special version of Android which is created by Google for large-screen experiences.