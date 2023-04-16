Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro designs leaked via new case renders

Google is expected to unveil the latest Pixel 8 Series at the company’s I/O 2023 event in May. The upcoming Pixel 8 series will include Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

A recent leak report has revealed the supposed case renders of the upcoming devices online. The case renders allegedly belonging to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro shows the designs for the camre placement and microphones.

The case renders hits towards a similar design language to that of their predecessor, the Pixel 7 series. The Google Pixel 8 is tipped to feature a raised camera bar with curved edges.

The alleged renders of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases were shared by Techgoing. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases were seen with cut-outs for the power button and volume rockers on the spines at the right edge. While the cut put for the speaker and USB Type-C port are placed at the bottom.

The camera unit is placed inside a horizontal island in the back.

The Pixel 8’s case was seen with a raised camera bar with curved edges, which is quite similar to the predecessor. The camera unit might likely have dual sensors along with a microphone and LED flash.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro’s case also shows a horizontal camera bar with curved edges. It is seen carrying a triple rear camera unit alongside an LED flash. The new renders are in line with previous leaks.

The other features we expect from the Pixel 8 series includes a Samsung’s Exynos 2300 SoC to power the devices and a center-aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie sensor. The Pixel 8 is tipped to feature a 6.16-inch display, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch panel.

Also Read: Confused Between Google Pixel 6a And Nothing Phone (1), Carl Pei Might Have The Answer