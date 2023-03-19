Confused between Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone (1), Carl Pei might have the answer

The Google Pixel 6a and the Nothing Phone (1) are great options for those who are planning for a mid-range smartphone. However, there is always an eminent question among the buyers about choosing one of the above-mentioned devices. Recently, the CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei expressed his opinion on the comparison of both devices on Twitter. His justification seems perfect and we couldn’t have agreed more.

If you are someone, who is planning a new android smartphone and is stuck between the Pixel 6a and Phone (1), the reasons mentioned below might help you.

“I find it odd that Nothing Phone (1) gets compared to the Pixel 6a. It’s a good device, but has a completely different positioning and value proposition.

6a is Pixel’s entry-level smartphone. Phone (1) is our flagship smartphone. The BOM (bill of material) cost to build the Phone (1) is significantly higher than 6a,” said Pei.

Carl Pei pointed out some advantages of the Phone (1) over the Pixel 6a.

– Symmetrical bezels around the screen vs. a large chin on the 6a. This is very satisfying for those who demand good design.

– Gorilla Glass 5 vs. plastic backside, again feels way more premium.

– Better processor for faster performance.

– Way better camera hardware, although we have some catching up to do with them on software.

– 120Hz vs. 60Hz display refresh rate for a noticeable difference in smoothness when scrolling.

– Noticeably bigger screen, 6.55″ vs. 6.1″, for better media consumption.

– I prefer Nothing OS to Pure Android from an aesthetics and optimization/polish/finesse perspective, although both are nice.

– Faster wired charging and support for wireless charging which doesn’t exist on the 6a.

The base variant (8GB + 128GB) of Nothing Phone (1) costs Rs 30,999 while the top variant (12GB + 256 GB) costs Rs 36,999 on Flipkart. On the other hand, the Google Pixel costs Rs 31,999 (6GB + 128GB).