Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro second sale to start tomorrow on Flipkart  

Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 went out of stock after few hours of its first sale on October 13 in India. The second sale of the Pixel 7 series will be on October 18 (tomorrow), 12PM. The Pixel 7 series smartphones launched worldwide on October 6 and is sold via Flipkart in India.

While the MRP of Pixel 7 is Rs 59,999 and that of Pixel 7 Pro is Rs 84,999. Users get many offers on both devices. While Pixel 7 get bank offer of Rs 7,750 and an additional off on exchange of Rs 2250. The special price of Pixel 7 is Rs 49,999.

Similarly, the Pixel 7 Pro gets a bank offer of Rs 15,000 during the sale. The special price of the Pixel 7 Pro during the sale is Rs 69,999.

Specifications

Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3 inch Full HD+ 90Hz display. The resolution of the smartphone is 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a next-generation Tensor G2 processor and offers Android 13 out of the box. The device offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The camera of the smartphone is quite good. The rear camera is a dual camera setup (50MP + 12MP) while the front camera is 10.8MP.

The battery is 4270 mAh and will offer 72 hours of battery (with extreme battery saver) claims Google.

Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro gets a 6.7 inch QHD+ 120Hz immersive display. The resolution of the smartphone is 3120 x 1440 pixels. The device offers a triple camera setup at the rear (50MP + 12 MP +48 MP) and 10.8 MP front camera. The important features of the camera include photo unblur, magic eraser and much more.

Just like the Google Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro offers Tensor G2 processor and offers Android 13 out of the box. The device offers 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The battery is 4926 mAh and will offer 72 hours of battery (with extreme battery saver) claims Google.

The under-display fingerprint reader of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offers convenience and adds to security as well. The face unlock feature also works like charm and unlocks the device with just a glace.

The company claims that both the devices are sleek, sophisticated and durable. The enclosure of both the devices is made of 100% recycled aluminium. The device gets at least five years of security update.