Google Maps users can soon search for places in Live View 

Tech giant Google is planning to give Maps and search users a more immersive experience. Google has revealed some new features that will help users discover the world around them in a more immersive way. The new features will include neighbourhood “vibe” checks and “visual forward” in search results.

Google Maps Vibe feature

The “vibe” is based on an already available Google Search feature called “around me”. With this feature, users can check what is popular around them, such as a popular restaurant or place with real-time data that also include photos and reviews for popular places in a neighborhood. This will help users to have a feel of the place before they decide to check it out.

Google Search visual forward

Apart from the Vibe, Google has also releasing a new “visual forward” feature for search results. As the name suggests, the feature will allow users to get a visual feel of a search term. This will come more in use in the case of travel destinations and holiday spots.

With this feature, users will see tiles made of photographs which are similar to photo stories on Instagram and Snapchat, in its search results. If you search for any travel destination, then the search result will also include related links, travel sites and guides with images.

Google will roll out these new features to all users in the next few months, when users in some place will get access to the enhanced search experience.

Google Maps Immersive View feature

Then there is the new Immersive View feature in Google Maps which was first unveiled at Google I/O. The new feature will give show a 3D aerial view of the area or location that the user searched. Google’s Immersive View will also let its users check weather, traffic, and even individual buildings.

The Live View tool will also be improved with the help of the Immersive feature in the Google Maps app. The Live view tool now implements augmented reality to overlay information like walking directions on top to show directions. With the new Immersive feature, users will be able to find things like ATMs or restaurants on their phone’s screen and get access to an easier navigation interface.

At first, Google will be launching the Immersive View in Los Angeles, London, New York City, San Francisco, and Tokyo in coming months. At the same time, Google is also improving the Google Lens to allow users to input search queries through images and text directly.