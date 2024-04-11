Google Gemini AI arriving on OnePlus, OPPO smartphones

Smartphone manufacturers OnePlus and OPPO on Thursday announced that they have teamed up with Google and shall soon get Google Gemini AI on their smartphones. They will soon debut the tech giant’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) model, Gemini 1.0 Ultra, into their devices.

They also aim to launch features based on the Gemini Ultra platform on their smartphones later this year.

“By collaborating with Google to integrate both Geini and Google Cloud AI into smartphones, and by forming alliances with other industry pioneers for a variety of AI experiences, we are thrilled to ambitiously broaden the scope of mobile AI innovations,” Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for OPPO and OnePlus, said in a statement.

Zhang also mentioned that OPPO and OnePlus have launched multiple Generative AI models to customers in China, allowing over 10 million users of devices such as OPPO Find X7 and OnePlus 12 to use AI-generated content on the go.

Moreover, the smartphone manufacturers confirmed that they will be working to build the perfect mix of hardware, operating system, and ecosystem to help Google Gemini AI flourish.

Both manufacturers are also working with Google to incorporate other Cloud AI products into their upcoming releases, meaning future OPPO and OnePlus phones will be able to employ AI for a variety of uses including summarising news articles, summarising audio, and generating new social media content, the company said.